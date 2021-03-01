Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] stock Reiterated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $19

Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE: TPC] price plunged by -16.62 percent to reach at -$2.93. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Tutor Perini Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Revenue of $5.3 billion in 2020, up 20% Y/Y, driven by double-digit growth across all segments despite the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Income from construction operations of $262.3 million in 2020, up substantially Y/Y, and the highest annual result since the merger in 2008.

A sum of 1456973 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 368.57K shares. Tutor Perini Corporation shares reached a high of $17.58 and dropped to a low of $14.60 until finishing in the latest session at $14.70.

The one-year TPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.95. The average equity rating for TPC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPC shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Tutor Perini Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Tutor Perini Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tutor Perini Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.81. With this latest performance, TPC shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.64, while it was recorded at 17.34 for the last single week of trading, and 13.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tutor Perini Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +9.14. Tutor Perini Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.04.

Return on Total Capital for TPC is now 10.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.79. Additionally, TPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] managed to generate an average of $12,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Tutor Perini Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TPC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tutor Perini Corporation posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 466.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tutor Perini Corporation go to 10.00%.

Tutor Perini Corporation [TPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $545 million, or 84.30% of TPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,699,784, which is approximately 3.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, holding 3,435,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.5 million in TPC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $43.86 million in TPC stock with ownership of nearly 7.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tutor Perini Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Tutor Perini Corporation [NYSE:TPC] by around 4,366,459 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,120,287 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 28,558,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,044,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,511,536 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 301,239 shares during the same period.