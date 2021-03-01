Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Revenue clocked in at $3.15 billion, up 50.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] price plunged by -1.70 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Transocean Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 23, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74021.

A sum of 28719642 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 35.35M shares. Transocean Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.61 and dropped to a low of $3.275 until finishing in the latest session at $3.47.

The one-year RIG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -42.8. The average equity rating for RIG stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $2.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 184.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.02, while it was recorded at 3.45 for the last single week of trading, and 1.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.29. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.95.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

RIG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Transocean Ltd. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Transocean Ltd. go to 4.80%.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,026 million, or 50.40% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,618,830, which is approximately 24.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 48,543,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.44 million in RIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $150.62 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 8.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 41,382,903 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 36,971,713 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 217,365,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,720,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,011,656 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,686,004 shares during the same period.