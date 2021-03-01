TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] moved down -22.05: Why It’s Important

TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ: TPIC] price plunged by -22.05 percent to reach at -$13.48. The company report on February 26, 2021 that TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results – Double Digit Full Year Net Sales Growth.

TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Highlights.

A sum of 4896000 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 857.46K shares. TPI Composites Inc. shares reached a high of $53.00 and dropped to a low of $46.95 until finishing in the latest session at $47.66.

The one-year TPIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.0. The average equity rating for TPIC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPIC shares is $63.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for TPI Composites Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for TPI Composites Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $67, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on TPIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TPI Composites Inc. is set at 5.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

TPIC Stock Performance Analysis:

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.40. With this latest performance, TPIC shares dropped by -21.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.01, while it was recorded at 59.91 for the last single week of trading, and 38.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TPI Composites Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.77 and a Gross Margin at +3.78. TPI Composites Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.14.

Return on Total Capital for TPIC is now 5.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.42. Additionally, TPIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] managed to generate an average of -$1,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.82.TPI Composites Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TPIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TPI Composites Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 96.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPI Composites Inc. go to 50.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,518 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPIC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,219,668, which is approximately 8.679% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,705,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.27 million in TPIC stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $79.01 million in TPIC stock with ownership of nearly 55.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TPI Composites Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in TPI Composites Inc. [NASDAQ:TPIC] by around 9,438,797 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 5,152,289 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,262,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,853,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPIC stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,838,891 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,656,951 shares during the same period.