Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] stock Upgrade by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $12

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNSS] jumped around 1.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.32 at the close of the session, up 24.30%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Viracta Therapeutics Announces Closing of Merger with Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and $65M Private Placement.

Shares of Viracta to commence trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 25, 2021 under ticker symbol ‘VIRX’.

Cash and cash equivalents of over $120 million as of merger close.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, SNSS reached a trading volume of 70241800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNSS shares is $21.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $1, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SNSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.59

How has SNSS stock performed recently?

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.37. With this latest performance, SNSS shares gained by 78.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.29 for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 2.59 for the last 200 days.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNSS.