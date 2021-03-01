Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] is 37.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.44% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.94%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Streamline Health Announces Pricing of Upsized $14 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline Health”), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 8,750,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price to the public of $1.60 per share. Additionally, in connection with the offering, Streamline Health granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. All of the securities in the offering are being sold by Streamline Health. The offering is expected to close on or about March 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Streamline Health are expected to be $14.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Streamline Health, but excluding any exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares of common stock. Streamline Health intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, STRM stock rose by 60.89%. The one-year Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.4. The average equity rating for STRM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.19 million, with 30.29 million shares outstanding and 24.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 203.30K shares, STRM stock reached a trading volume of 4246670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRM shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hilliard Lyons dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2008, representing the official price target for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

STRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, STRM shares gained by 25.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.48 for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Streamline Health Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.50 and a Gross Margin at +61.27. Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.80.

Return on Total Capital for STRM is now -0.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.95. Additionally, STRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] managed to generate an average of -$35,787 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

STRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [STRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 44.90% of STRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRM stocks are: TAMARACK ADVISERS, LP with ownership of 4,305,882, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC., holding 3,341,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.15 million in STRM stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.89 million in STRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:STRM] by around 1,103,105 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 829,105 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,201,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,133,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRM stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,067 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 53,616 shares during the same period.