Stifel slashes price target on Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] – find out why.

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.33%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Marin Software Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We are pleased with the ongoing rollout of our MarinOne advertising platform and our improved capital position. As more brands and agencies adopt MarinOne as a complement to publisher tools, they are seeing additional performance improvements and time savings benefits.”.

Over the last 12 months, MRIN stock rose by 45.26%.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.71 million, with 9.74 million shares outstanding and 7.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, MRIN stock reached a trading volume of 1962771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

MRIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.33. With this latest performance, MRIN shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.22 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2497, while it was recorded at 2.2680 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7692 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marin Software Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -55.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.46. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

MRIN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Marin Software Incorporated posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 22.90% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 530,452, which is approximately 30.974% of the company’s market cap and around 4.83% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 194,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in MRIN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.32 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 280.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 342,797 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 21,662 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 742,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,107,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,330 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.