Stephens slashes price target on Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] – find out why.

Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: REPH] closed the trading session at $3.43 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.335, while the highest price level was $3.98. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Recro Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results.

Strengthened Industry-Centric Leadership.

Reorganization Initiated to Enhance Operations as Recro Expands Customer Portfolio, Explores Inorganic Growth Opportunities.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.35 percent and weekly performance of -24.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, REPH reached to a volume of 3292313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPH shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Recro Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Recro Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on REPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recro Pharma Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for REPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for REPH in the course of the last twelve months was 72.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

REPH stock trade performance evaluation

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.78. With this latest performance, REPH shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.54 for Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.52, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.01. Recro Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.66.

Return on Total Capital for REPH is now 34.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.22. Additionally, REPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 100.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] managed to generate an average of $21,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Recro Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recro Pharma Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPH.

Recro Pharma Inc. [REPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 77.20% of REPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,379,785, which is approximately -5.745% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,353,018 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.64 million in REPH stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.44 million in REPH stock with ownership of nearly 464.276% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recro Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Recro Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:REPH] by around 3,281,027 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,000,470 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,973,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,255,401 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 895,754 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,321,097 shares during the same period.