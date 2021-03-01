Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Stock trading around $1.45 per share: What’s Next?

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -29.27%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Motus GI Announces U.S. Patent for the Pure-Vu® System’s Connectivity with Nearly All Commercial Colonoscopes to Provide Improved Visualization During Colonoscopy.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued patent no. 10,925,466, which is titled, “Apparatus and method for coupling between a colonoscope and add-on tubes”.

“We are pleased to announce the strengthening of the long-term IP protections in the U.S. for our Pure-Vu System and its interoperability with nearly all commercial colonoscopes in a manner that provides improved visualization during a colonoscopy. As we continue to establish broad awareness for the Pure-Vu System and establish a larger user footprint across U.S. hospitals, the protection of our IP will be increasingly important,” said Tim Moran, chief executive officer of Motus GI. “The innovative IP protected under this most recent patent supports the manner in which our Pure-Vu sleeve couples to a colonoscope to maintain optimal handling during a colonoscopy, while allowing our system to provide high intensity irrigation and smart sense suction, that in tandem removes debris from the colon to improve overall visualization.”.

Over the last 12 months, MOTS stock dropped by -5.84%. The one-year Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.0. The average equity rating for MOTS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.80 million, with 30.42 million shares outstanding and 26.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, MOTS stock reached a trading volume of 4282595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOTS shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 268.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

MOTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.27. With this latest performance, MOTS shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3854, while it was recorded at 1.7860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1478 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Motus GI Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21870.09 and a Gross Margin at -235.51. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21575.70.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -102.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.95. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$471,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MOTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 36.30% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,210,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,806,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.52 million in MOTS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.73 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly 4369.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 558,120 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,688,150 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,165,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,412,174 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,888 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 108,613 shares during the same period.