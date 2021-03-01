Market cap of Zix Corporation [ZIXI] reaches 527.67M – now what?

Zix Corporation [NASDAQ: ZIXI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -27.11%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Zix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Continued Adoption of Secure Cloud Platform Drives Record 2020 Revenue of $218.5 Million and 21% Cloud ARR Growth Along with Strong Cash Flow from Operations of $31.3 Million.

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leading provider of cloud email security, productivity, and compliance solutions, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Over the last 12 months, ZIXI stock dropped by -7.75%. The one-year Zix Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.91. The average equity rating for ZIXI stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $527.67 million, with 55.00 million shares outstanding and 54.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 609.82K shares, ZIXI stock reached a trading volume of 2726984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zix Corporation [ZIXI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIXI shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIXI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Zix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $14 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Zix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZIXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zix Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIXI in the course of the last twelve months was 97.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ZIXI Stock Performance Analysis:

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.11. With this latest performance, ZIXI shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.69 for Zix Corporation [ZIXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.83, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zix Corporation [ZIXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +42.48. Zix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.94.

Return on Total Capital for ZIXI is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zix Corporation [ZIXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 638.50. Additionally, ZIXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Zix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

ZIXI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zix Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZIXI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Zix Corporation [ZIXI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $295 million, or 72.30% of ZIXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,328,599, which is approximately -0.727% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 3,895,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.75 million in ZIXI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.14 million in ZIXI stock with ownership of nearly 10.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Zix Corporation [NASDAQ:ZIXI] by around 4,671,482 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 3,217,585 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 32,040,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,929,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIXI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,570,833 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,175,474 shares during the same period.