Market cap of Tricida Inc. [TCDA] reaches 369.40M – now what?

Tricida Inc. [NASDAQ: TCDA] price plunged by -30.57 percent to reach at -$2.25. The company report on February 28, 2021 that CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TCDA, XOM and APA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

A sum of 5267211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 847.18K shares. Tricida Inc. shares reached a high of $5.59 and dropped to a low of $4.85 until finishing in the latest session at $5.11.

Guru’s Opinion on Tricida Inc. [TCDA]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tricida Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $25 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Tricida Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TCDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tricida Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

TCDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Tricida Inc. [TCDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.83. With this latest performance, TCDA shares dropped by -25.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.18 for Tricida Inc. [TCDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 6.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tricida Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for TCDA is now -77.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -142.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tricida Inc. [TCDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 193.29. Additionally, TCDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.25.

Tricida Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

TCDA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tricida Inc. posted -1.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCDA.

Tricida Inc. [TCDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184 million, or 92.00% of TCDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCDA stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,614,280, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,541,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.21 million in TCDA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.8 million in TCDA stock with ownership of nearly 2.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tricida Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Tricida Inc. [NASDAQ:TCDA] by around 13,587,429 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 12,962,620 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,395,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,945,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCDA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,436,037 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,872,318 shares during the same period.