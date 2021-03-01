Market cap of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] reaches 188.71M – now what?

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPI] price surged by 11.93 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on February 18, 2021 that SPI Energy’s Phoenix Motorcars Deploys First All-Electric Service Truck to City of Woodland, California in Collaboration with Pacific Gas & Electric.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the “Company”), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, announced Phoenix Motorcars, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company’s EdisonFuture subsidiary, delivered the first of two electric service trucks to the City of Woodland, California. The trucks are the first all-electric medium-duty commercial service tucks of their kind to be built and used in the industry. Funding for the vehicles and infrastructure was coordinated between Phoenix Motorcars and the City of Woodland, leveraging local Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and utility funding programs.

A sum of 1623005 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.23M shares. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $9.03 and dropped to a low of $7.99 until finishing in the latest session at $8.91.

Guru’s Opinion on SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81.

SPI Stock Performance Analysis:

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.90. With this latest performance, SPI shares dropped by -14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 555.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 639.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.47, while it was recorded at 8.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SPI Energy Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.79 and a Gross Margin at +7.35. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.59.

Return on Total Capital for SPI is now -21.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -177.05. Additionally, SPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] managed to generate an average of -$267,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [SPI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 13.20% of SPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,404,072, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.16% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 250,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in SPI stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $1.06 million in SPI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPI] by around 1,986,021 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,088,378 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 995,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,079,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,978,494 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,028,947 shares during the same period.