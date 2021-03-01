Market cap of SOS Limited [SOS] reaches 697.42M – now what?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] loss -21.03% on the last trading session, reaching $4.77 price per share at the time. The company report on February 25, 2021 that SOS Kicks off Constructions of Cloud Crypto Mining Center in Hejiang County, Luzhou, Sichuan.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Leibodong Hydropower Station(“Leibodong”) in Hejiang County, Luzhou, Sichuan. Pursuant to the definitive agreement, Leibodong will supply SOS with electricity and physical space to house crypto mining rigs for a term of three years in order for SOS to operate its own cloud crypto mining and big data center.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pursuant to the definitive agreement, Leibodong shall lease SOS with its own physical site or sublease physical site which are expected to be approximately 1350 square meters (approximately 14531.28 square foot) for SOS to house about 3500 sets of crypto mining rigs. The rent is about RMB 3.50 (approximately $0.5422) per square meter per month.

SOS Limited represents 146.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $697.42 million with the latest information. SOS stock price has been found in the range of $4.21 to $6.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.45M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 137103312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for SOS stock

SOS Limited [SOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.68. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 114.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 175.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

SOS Limited [SOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

An analysis of insider ownership at SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.61% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 22,483, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.89% of the total institutional ownership; KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP, holding 13,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in SOS stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $10000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 37,444 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 192,713 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 185,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,691 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 192,489 shares during the same period.