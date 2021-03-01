Market cap of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] reaches 100.78M – now what?

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ: SINO] closed the trading session at $6.46 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.43, while the highest price level was $7.3415. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Sino Global Shipping Partners up with CyberMiles Blockchain to Explore Non-Fungible Token Business.

Sino Global Shipping America Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate with the e-commerce blockchain company CyberMiles Foundation to jointly explore opportunities using CyberMiles’ blockchain non-fungible token (“NFT”) CRC-721 protocol and trading platform, which allows enterprises, institutions, and individuals to issue and trade NFTs on CyberMiles’ public blockchain.

Many cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are considered fungible tokens. Each fungible token is identical to each other fungible token: one Bitcoin is equal in value to any other one Bitcoin. Non-fungible tokens are different. Each NFT is unique and not interchangeable with another. This feature makes NFTs ideal where the provenance of underlying assets is important. For example, digital art pieces, sports memorabilia, in-game assets, other digital collectibles, contracts and even limited-edition physical products that are digitally linked to verify scarcity. The total value of the NFT market is now estimated at $250 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 213.59 percent and weekly performance of -38.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 275.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 173.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, SINO reached to a volume of 2013144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

SINO stock trade performance evaluation

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -38.48. With this latest performance, SINO shares gained by 48.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 275.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.71. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -251.73.

Return on Total Capital for SINO is now -30.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.89. Additionally, SINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO] managed to generate an average of -$822,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [SINO]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. [NASDAQ:SINO] by around 11,251 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 13,267 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,251 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 12,177 shares during the same period.