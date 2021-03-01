Market cap of Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] reaches 63.02M – now what?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: SRTS] price surged by 19.63 percent to reach at $0.75. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Sensus Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Achieves fourth quarter net income of $1.0 million on revenues of $5.1 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

A sum of 25531952 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 457.65K shares. Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $6.09 and dropped to a low of $4.26 until finishing in the latest session at $4.57.

The one-year SRTS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.16. The average equity rating for SRTS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRTS shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sensus Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.40 to $4.25, while Alliance Global Partners kept a Buy rating on SRTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensus Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRTS in the course of the last twelve months was 57.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

SRTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.86. With this latest performance, SRTS shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.90 for Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.98, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sensus Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.98 and a Gross Margin at +54.81. Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.37.

Return on Total Capital for SRTS is now -31.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.43. Additionally, SRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

SRTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sensus Healthcare Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -214.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRTS.

Sensus Healthcare Inc. [SRTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.00% of SRTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 451,518, which is approximately -0.017% of the company’s market cap and around 31.11% of the total institutional ownership; INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 303,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in SRTS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.52 million in SRTS stock with ownership of nearly 2.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensus Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Sensus Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:SRTS] by around 103,552 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 58,900 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,150,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,312,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRTS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 12,474 shares during the same period.