Market cap of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] reaches 509.31M – now what?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] closed the trading session at $9.25 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.18, while the highest price level was $9.35. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74263.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.87 percent and weekly performance of 6.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 212.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 652.01K shares, RYAM reached to a volume of 1139779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $7.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock. On October 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RYAM shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

RYAM stock trade performance evaluation

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.32. With this latest performance, RYAM shares gained by 37.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 349.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.42 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.51, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.55 and a Gross Margin at +7.94.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.97. Additionally, RYAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 153.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.98.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAM.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $398 million, or 73.20% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,414,433, which is approximately 4.019% of the company’s market cap and around 4.43% of the total institutional ownership; DDD PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,258,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.39 million in RYAM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $39.26 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly -2.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 3,339,043 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,475,962 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 37,265,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,080,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,466,201 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 271,988 shares during the same period.