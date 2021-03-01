Market cap of Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] reaches 444.57M – now what?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] slipped around -0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.04 at the close of the session, down -8.77%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Naked Brand Group Signs Definitive Agreement for $100 Million Private Placement.

Additional Capital to Accelerate Development of Company’s Digital Platform Technology and Support Acquisitions to Expand E-Commerce Business.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) (“Naked” or the “Company”), a global leader in intimate apparel, has signed a definitive agreement for a private placement of restricted ordinary shares and warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $100 million with accredited investors. Upon the closing of the private placement, the proceeds will be used to develop the Company’s technology solutions, increase its existing digital footprint, and pursue accretive acquisitions of existing e-commerce brands and for general corporate purposes. The Company believes its recent capital raising activities accelerates its transition to a pure play e-commerce platform business.

Naked Brand Group Limited stock is now 441.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAKD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.14 and lowest of $1.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.40, which means current price is +444.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 219.46M shares, NAKD reached a trading volume of 85123712 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.31.

How has NAKD stock performed recently?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.75. With this latest performance, NAKD shares dropped by -24.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 268.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7319, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4608 for the last 200 days.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.30% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 493,067, which is approximately -7.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 153,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in NAKD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.1 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly 55.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 397,668 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,098,673 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 497,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 998,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,636 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,746 shares during the same period.