Market cap of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] reaches 955.21M – now what?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] price surged by 10.84 percent to reach at $2.08. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Eos Energy Enterprises Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Well-positioned to deliver in 2021 as demand shifts to longer-duration storage.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

A sum of 1190978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.28M shares. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares reached a high of $21.60 and dropped to a low of $19.07 until finishing in the latest session at $21.26.

The one-year EOSE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.23. The average equity rating for EOSE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $26.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2985.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

EOSE Stock Performance Analysis:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, EOSE shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.12% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.02, while it was recorded at 21.54 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $342 million, or 37.50% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 6,531,279, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,415,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.35 million in EOSE stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $40.31 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 15,511,698 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 11,680,405 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,111,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,080,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,272,889 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,270,980 shares during the same period.