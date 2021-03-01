Market Analysts see Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [NYSE: SEM] price surged by 18.45 percent to reach at $4.93. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Select Medical Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SEM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 26, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73959.

A sum of 2243516 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 483.48K shares. Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $32.50 and dropped to a low of $30.24 until finishing in the latest session at $31.65.

The one-year SEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.09. The average equity rating for SEM stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEM shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Select Medical Holdings Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEM in the course of the last twelve months was 4.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SEM Stock Performance Analysis:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.80. With this latest performance, SEM shares gained by 15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.92 for Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.84, while it was recorded at 28.25 for the last single week of trading, and 21.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Select Medical Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for SEM is now 8.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 584.45. Additionally, SEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 554.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] managed to generate an average of $2,875 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SEM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Select Medical Holdings Corporation posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Select Medical Holdings Corporation go to 19.26%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation [SEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,214 million, or 78.50% of SEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,098,775, which is approximately 0.643% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,204,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.53 million in SEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $374.74 million in SEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Select Medical Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Select Medical Holdings Corporation [NYSE:SEM] by around 4,554,116 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,741,398 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 93,248,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,543,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 648,938 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 614,564 shares during the same period.