Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] traded at a high on 02/26/21, posting a 32.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.50. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Fisker Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Fisker Ocean program in high gear and remains on-track for Q4 2022 start of production at Magna Steyr’s manufacturing facilities in Europe. Technology decisions enable greater range, acceleration, advanced driving assistance, and overall more content than initially planned.

Key department heads and top talent from software, fintech, mobile comm’s, video gaming, and auto industries in place. Total of 148 full-time employees onboard.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 111879264 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fisker Inc. stands at 21.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.70%.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $5.98 billion, with 144.91 million shares outstanding and 133.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.18M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 111879264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 2.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has FSR stock performed recently?

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.42. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 71.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 178.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.48 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.34, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 13.96 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $1,681 million, or 40.80% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 12,946,324, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,553,661 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $300.78 million in FSR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $174.63 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 53,158,146 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 8,224,784 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,401,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,981,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,354,123 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 7,543,044 shares during the same period.