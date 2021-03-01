Market Analysts see Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gaining to $245. Time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $220.27 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $206.37, while the highest price level was $232.29. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Etsy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.81 percent and weekly performance of -3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 73.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 60.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 11049030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $198.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $155, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock. On October 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ETSY shares from 150 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 14.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 13.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 280.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 202.77, while it was recorded at 210.16 for the last single week of trading, and 139.55 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.57 and a Gross Margin at +73.07. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 27.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.29. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -47.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 36.60%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,104 million, or 89.60% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,902,095, which is approximately 7.058% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,701,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.81 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 26.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 19,321,844 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 21,016,850 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 69,089,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,427,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 201 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,941,829 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 2,939,176 shares during the same period.