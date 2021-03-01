MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gain 9.41% so far this year. What now?

MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNX] closed the trading session at $25.01 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.03, while the highest price level was $25.795. The company report on February 26, 2021 that MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following investor conferences in March:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.41 percent and weekly performance of 25.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 827.88K shares, MGNX reached to a volume of 2363463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNX shares is $30.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for MacroGenics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $25 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for MacroGenics Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MGNX shares from 22 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MacroGenics Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54.

MGNX stock trade performance evaluation

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.05. With this latest performance, MGNX shares gained by 24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.13, while it was recorded at 21.49 for the last single week of trading, and 24.28 for the last 200 days.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.96. MacroGenics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -123.70.

Return on Total Capital for MGNX is now -44.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.88. Additionally, MGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] managed to generate an average of -$350,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.MacroGenics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MacroGenics Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGNX.

MacroGenics Inc. [MGNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,344 million, or 96.80% of MGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNX stocks are: BELLEVUE GROUP AG with ownership of 5,904,517, which is approximately 11.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,104,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.67 million in MGNX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $109.42 million in MGNX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MacroGenics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in MacroGenics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNX] by around 6,439,184 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 6,601,779 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 40,683,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,724,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,148,839 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 493,373 shares during the same period.