Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] moved up 13.87: Why It’s Important

Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE: JE] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.94 at the close of the session, up 13.87%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Just Energy Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Continues to Assess Impact of the Texas Extreme Cold Weather Event.

Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE), a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers and carbon offsets, announced its third quarter results for fiscal year 2021 and updated its previous announcement advising that management is continuing to assess the impact of the extreme cold weather experienced in the State of Texas commencing on or about February 13, 2021 continuing through February 19, 2021 (the “Weather Event”).

Just Energy Group Inc. stock is now -15.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.13 and lowest of $3.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.65, which means current price is +15.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, JE reached a trading volume of 38802516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]?

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Just Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Just Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Just Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.80

How has JE stock performed recently?

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.72. With this latest performance, JE shares dropped by -41.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.53 for Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.32 for the last 200 days.

Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.28 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Just Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.75.

Return on Total Capital for JE is now 22.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.24. Additionally, JE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 272.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Just Energy Group Inc. [JE] managed to generate an average of -$338,818 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.

Earnings analysis for Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Just Energy Group Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -188.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JE.

Insider trade positions for Just Energy Group Inc. [JE]

There are presently around $70 million, or 17.89% of JE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JE stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 13,872,207, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.79% of the total institutional ownership; CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 1,392,011 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in JE stocks shares; and PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $1.93 million in JE stock with ownership of nearly -83.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Just Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Just Energy Group Inc. [NYSE:JE] by around 15,698,744 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 5,795,086 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,682,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,811,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,308,990 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 622,649 shares during the same period.