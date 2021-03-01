JP Morgan lifts LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] closed the trading session at $65.62 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $61.93, while the highest price level was $67.35. The company report on February 26, 2021 that LivePerson Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

— Achieved first $100 million revenue quarter, generating 29% revenue growth–.

–Reported record 2020 revenue of $367M, 26% YoY growth, exceeded plan and one year ahead–.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.45 percent and weekly performance of -8.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 916.28K shares, LPSN reached to a volume of 2321036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $71.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $55 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $73, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on LPSN stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LPSN shares from 47 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.30. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.99, while it was recorded at 61.85 for the last single week of trading, and 53.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.37 and a Gross Margin at +70.57. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.35.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.24. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LivePerson Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $4,616 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,634,647, which is approximately 4.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,983,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458.27 million in LPSN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $428.69 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly 2.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 7,795,908 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 5,987,525 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 56,561,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,345,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,662,624 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,680,463 shares during the same period.