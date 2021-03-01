Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain 14.23% so far this year. What now?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.88%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Groupon Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Beginning to scale inventory growth strategy in North America in 2021.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) released its fourth quarter financial results and announced that it has begun to scale the company’s inventory growth strategy in North America.

Over the last 12 months, GRPN stock rose by 64.39%. The one-year Groupon Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.05. The average equity rating for GRPN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 28.81 million shares outstanding and 22.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 841.33K shares, GRPN stock reached a trading volume of 3300900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $30.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $23 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on GRPN stock. On December 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for GRPN shares from 3.20 to 2.40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.66.

GRPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.88. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 40.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.43, while it was recorded at 39.77 for the last single week of trading, and 27.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Groupon Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +50.93. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.37. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$3,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

GRPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Groupon Inc. posted -1.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $869 million, or 65.60% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,266,999, which is approximately 43.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 1,648,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.55 million in GRPN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.51 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 4.807% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 5,501,439 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,325,937 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 11,189,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,017,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,344,558 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,429 shares during the same period.