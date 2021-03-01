Goldman slashes price target on Envestnet Inc. [ENV] – find out why.

Envestnet Inc. [NYSE: ENV] plunged by -$15.98 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $70.47 during the day while it closed the day at $64.02. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Envestnet Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, reported financial results for its quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Envestnet Inc. stock has also loss -20.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENV stock has declined by -19.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.16% and lost -22.20% year-on date.

The market cap for ENV stock reached $4.32 billion, with 53.80 million shares outstanding and 51.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 440.40K shares, ENV reached a trading volume of 5255395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENV shares is $95.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Envestnet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Envestnet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on ENV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envestnet Inc. is set at 3.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENV in the course of the last twelve months was 27.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Envestnet Inc. [ENV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.06. With this latest performance, ENV shares dropped by -19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.13 for Envestnet Inc. [ENV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.11, while it was recorded at 77.67 for the last single week of trading, and 79.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envestnet Inc. [ENV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.51 and a Gross Margin at +18.36. Envestnet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.31.

Return on Total Capital for ENV is now 2.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envestnet Inc. [ENV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 90.37. Additionally, ENV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Envestnet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Envestnet Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envestnet Inc. go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $3,502 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,406,399, which is approximately -25.214% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,858,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.04 million in ENV stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $181.68 million in ENV stock with ownership of nearly 21.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envestnet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Envestnet Inc. [NYSE:ENV] by around 3,810,884 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 5,779,584 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 45,104,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,694,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENV stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 595,312 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,158,567 shares during the same period.