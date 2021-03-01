GameStop Corp. [GME] moved down -6.43: Why It’s Important

GameStop Corp. [NYSE: GME] traded at a low on 02/26/21, posting a -6.43 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.74. The company report on February 24, 2021 that GameStop Announces Resignation of CFO and Succession Plan to Support Transformation.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), (“GameStop” or the “Company”) announced that Jim Bell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from his roles on March 26, 2021. The Company thanks Mr. Bell for his significant contributions and leadership, including his efforts over the past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer with the capabilities and qualifications to help accelerate GameStop’s transformation. A leading executive search firm has been retained to support the process. Internal and external candidates will be evaluated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 92194152 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GameStop Corp. stands at 56.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 57.43%.

The market cap for GME stock reached $7.58 billion, with 65.20 million shares outstanding and 54.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.48M shares, GME reached a trading volume of 92194152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GameStop Corp. [GME]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GameStop Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $22 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for GameStop Corp. stock. On December 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GME shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GameStop Corp. is set at 52.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for GME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for GME in the course of the last twelve months was 50.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GME stock performed recently?

GameStop Corp. [GME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 150.65. With this latest performance, GME shares dropped by -70.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1891.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2831.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for GameStop Corp. [GME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.70, while it was recorded at 78.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.38 for the last 200 days.

GameStop Corp. [GME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GameStop Corp. [GME] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +29.52. GameStop Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.18.

Return on Total Capital for GME is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GameStop Corp. [GME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 194.36. Additionally, GME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 155.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GameStop Corp. [GME] managed to generate an average of -$33,171 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.88.GameStop Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for GameStop Corp. [GME]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GameStop Corp. posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GME.

Insider trade positions for GameStop Corp. [GME]

There are presently around $7,488 million, or 95.00% of GME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GME stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,276,087, which is approximately -2.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,217,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $937.77 million in GME stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $525.19 million in GME stock with ownership of nearly -2.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GameStop Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in GameStop Corp. [NYSE:GME] by around 15,998,724 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 19,481,860 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 38,120,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,601,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GME stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,046,513 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,186,026 shares during the same period.