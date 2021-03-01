For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK], Analyst sees a rise to $2.50. What next?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] traded at a high on 02/26/21, posting a 12.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.79. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers Accepts Pebble Partnership Request for Appeal.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) reports the US Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) has accepted Pebble Limited Partnership’s request to initiate an administrative appeal process with respect to southwest Alaska’s Pebble Project and a negative ‘Record of Decision’ (“ROD”) issued by its Alaska District in November 2020.

On January 19, 2021, Northern Dynasty’s 100%-owned, US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (the “Pebble Partnership”) submitted a Request for Appeal (“RFA”) to the USACE’s Pacific Ocean Division Engineer headquartered in Hawaii. In a letter dated February 24, the USACE confirmed the Pebble Partnership’s RFA is “complete and meets the criteria for appeal.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 153424432 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stands at 14.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.78%.

The market cap for NAK stock reached $362.00 million, with 499.29 million shares outstanding and 497.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.01M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 153424432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 49.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5565, while it was recorded at 0.7577 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9990 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NAK is now -47.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.55. Additionally, NAK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

There are presently around $42 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 26,079,606, which is approximately 20.787% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 9,529,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $1.79 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 47.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 11,260,392 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 8,846,855 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,356,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,463,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,381,079 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,778,564 shares during the same period.