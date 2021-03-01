Fluor Corporation [FLR] moved down -13.25: Why It’s Important

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] closed the trading session at $17.16 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.27, while the highest price level was $18.48. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Fluor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Full year new awards of $9.0 billion; ending backlog $25.6 billion.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Year-end cash balance improves to $2.2 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.45 percent and weekly performance of -0.81 percent. The stock has been moved at 81.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, FLR reached to a volume of 7781244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $19.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $29 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock. On February 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FLR shares from 21 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FLR stock trade performance evaluation

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.13, while it was recorded at 19.29 for the last single week of trading, and 13.50 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.26 and a Gross Margin at -2.96. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.68.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now -14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.92. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of -$33,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted -1.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -803.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -6.69%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,645 million, or 71.40% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,765,027, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,202,387 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.23 million in FLR stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $119.59 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly -7.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 13,744,444 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 8,754,358 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 73,364,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,862,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,693,618 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,816,395 shares during the same period.