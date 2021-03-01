Endo International plc [ENDP] Stock trading around $7.93 per share: What’s Next?

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] price plunged by -14.82 percent to reach at -$1.38. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2020 Financial Results And Introduces 2021 Financial Guidance.

– Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020 and introduced 2021 financial guidance.

“I am proud of all that the Endo team achieved in a very challenging year. We made significant progress in advancing our strategic priorities, delivered solid financial performance, rapidly responded to the COVID-19 pandemic and advanced our ESG-related actions,” said Blaise Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Endo.

A sum of 8994833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.31M shares. Endo International plc shares reached a high of $9.14 and dropped to a low of $7.775 until finishing in the latest session at $7.93.

The one-year ENDP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.76. The average equity rating for ENDP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Piper Jaffray kept a Overweight rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 7.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ENDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.48. With this latest performance, ENDP shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 178.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endo International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endo International plc [ENDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.78 and a Gross Margin at +50.31. Endo International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for ENDP is now 7.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.25. Additionally, ENDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ENDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endo International plc posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -12.37%.

Endo International plc [ENDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,503 million, or 84.80% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,714,699, which is approximately 2.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.16% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,337,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.92 million in ENDP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $155.42 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 7.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endo International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 22,187,011 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 17,581,889 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 149,734,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,503,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,546,067 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,861,267 shares during the same period.