dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] moved up 10.29: Why It’s Important

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [NYSE: DMYI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.85%.

The market cap for the stock reached $434.10 million, with 30.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 578.23K shares, DMYI stock reached a trading volume of 1714829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for dMY Technology Group Inc. III is set at 0.89

DMYI Stock Performance Analysis:

dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.85.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.58 for dMY Technology Group Inc. III [DMYI], while it was recorded at 13.38 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into dMY Technology Group Inc. III Fundamentals: