Citigroup Inc. [C] Stock trading around $65.88 per share: What’s Next?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] plunged by -$1.53 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $67.595 during the day while it closed the day at $65.88. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Citi Recognized as Best Global Bank for Liquidity Management by Global Finance.

Citi receives global and regional awards for Liquidity and Cash Management.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C).

Citigroup Inc. stock has also gained 0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, C stock has inclined by 15.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.56% and gained 6.84% year-on date.

The market cap for C stock reached $140.34 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 2.08 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.33M shares, C reached a trading volume of 24182192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $78.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on C stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for C shares from 47 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 446.05.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.79, while it was recorded at 66.83 for the last single week of trading, and 52.87 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.94. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.80.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citigroup Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 1.28%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $102,428 million, or 77.50% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 168,301,533, which is approximately -0.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,739,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.26 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.85 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

797 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 136,616,283 shares. Additionally, 815 investors decreased positions by around 110,355,333 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 1,307,801,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,554,773,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,708,051 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 8,524,490 shares during the same period.