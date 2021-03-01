Monday, March 1, 2021
Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] moved up 10.53: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] gained 10.53% on the last trading session, reaching $30.75 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2021 that Lucid Motors to Go Public in Merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, Bolstering Lucid’s Vision to Redefine Luxury, Performance and Efficiency in the Sustainable Electric Vehicle Market.

– Lucid’s mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable transportation by creating the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience.

– Transaction provides additional growth capital as Lucid brings the over 500-mile range Lucid Air luxury electric sedan to market and expands rapidly to offer a broad range of electric vehicle products powered by Lucid’s proprietary electric powertrain technology.

Churchill Capital Corp IV represents 207.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.37 billion with the latest information. CCIV stock price has been found in the range of $28.50 to $32.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.59M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 68871048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 7.76

Trading performance analysis for CCIV stock

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.28, while it was recorded at 35.97 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]

99 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 78,996,098 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 22,720,467 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 13,060,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,776,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,514,388 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 7,683,178 shares during the same period.

