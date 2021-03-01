Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] is -1.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.89%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Chindata Group establishes subsidiary, Chindustry, to create more value for digital leaders.

Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets announced that it is officially establishing Chindustry as its business group to create more value for its customers as well as the whole industry.

Chindata Group’s vice-president Jing Song has been appointed as the president of Chindustry. She is an experienced and respected architect globally and has led many greenfield development and construction projects for the next-generation hyperscale data centers.

The one-year Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.05. The average equity rating for CD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.59 billion, with 320.75 million shares outstanding and 40.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, CD stock reached a trading volume of 3047512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $20.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.11.

CD Stock Performance Analysis:

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.29, while it was recorded at 21.77 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Chindata Group Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.27 and a Gross Margin at +24.62. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.45.

Return on Total Capital for CD is now -1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.07. Additionally, CD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 23,370,109 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 42,537,550 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 19,075,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,831,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,236,658 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 4,821,585 shares during the same period.