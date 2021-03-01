B. Riley Securities slashes price target on Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] – find out why.

Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYXI] plunged by -$2.9 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.20 during the day while it closed the day at $14.52. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Zynex Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings.

2020 Full Year.

Zynex Inc. stock has also loss -18.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZYXI stock has inclined by 8.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.04% and gained 7.88% year-on date.

The market cap for ZYXI stock reached $605.19 million, with 34.78 million shares outstanding and 19.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 588.19K shares, ZYXI reached a trading volume of 2343856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]:

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Zynex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $28 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Zynex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ZYXI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynex Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYXI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

ZYXI stock trade performance evaluation

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.75. With this latest performance, ZYXI shares dropped by -33.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 17.49 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.34 and a Gross Margin at +80.62. Zynex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZYXI is now 65.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 58.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.72. Additionally, ZYXI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] managed to generate an average of $33,541 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.05.Zynex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zynex Inc. [ZYXI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynex Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYXI.

Zynex Inc. [ZYXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $178 million, or 36.00% of ZYXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYXI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,900,347, which is approximately 5.458% of the company’s market cap and around 40.10% of the total institutional ownership; HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,141,199 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.57 million in ZYXI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.1 million in ZYXI stock with ownership of nearly -15.713% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Zynex Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYXI] by around 2,506,092 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 2,436,936 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,312,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,255,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYXI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,976 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,014,538 shares during the same period.