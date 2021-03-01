AT&T Inc. [T] moved down -2.58: Why It’s Important

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] traded at a low on 02/26/21, posting a -2.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.89. The company report on February 26, 2021 that AT&T & TPG to Form New Entity to Operate AT&T’s U.S. Video Unit.

AT&T will hold a call with investors at 5 p.m. ET.

AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) and TPG Capital, the private equity platform of global alternative asset firm TPG, announced that they have signed a definitive agreement under which the two parties will establish a new company named DIRECTV (“New DIRECTV”) that will own and operate AT&T’s U.S. video business unit consisting of the DIRECTV, AT&T TV and U-verse video services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 77507376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AT&T Inc. stands at 2.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for T stock reached $204.02 billion, with 7.15 billion shares outstanding and 7.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.67M shares, T reached a trading volume of 77507376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AT&T Inc. [T]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $29.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on T stock. On October 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for T shares from 33 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 16.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has T stock performed recently?

AT&T Inc. [T] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, T shares dropped by -4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.01, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 29.29 for the last 200 days.

AT&T Inc. [T]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72 and a Gross Margin at +36.87. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Total Capital for T is now 6.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AT&T Inc. [T] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.99. Additionally, T Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.59.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AT&T Inc. [T]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AT&T Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to 1.23%.

Insider trade positions for AT&T Inc. [T]

There are presently around $105,076 million, or 53.10% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 556,695,212, which is approximately -0.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 485,568,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.54 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.03 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly -2.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,212 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 255,819,026 shares. Additionally, 1,342 investors decreased positions by around 152,596,874 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 3,359,104,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,767,520,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 272 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,308,247 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 18,480,740 shares during the same period.