Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] Stock trading around $5.18 per share: What’s Next?

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [NYSE: AFI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.55%. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Armstrong Flooring Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell South Gate, California Property for $76.7 Million.

Significantly Enhances Financial Flexibility to Fuel Investments in Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Announced Closure of South Gate Facility in December 2020 in Furtherance of Tile Manufacturing Footprint Optimization Strategy.

Over the last 12 months, AFI stock rose by 107.20%. The one-year Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -72.67. The average equity rating for AFI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $87.39 million, with 21.96 million shares outstanding and 20.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.06K shares, AFI stock reached a trading volume of 8200388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFI shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Armstrong Flooring Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Armstrong Flooring Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Gabelli & Co analysts kept a Buy rating on AFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Armstrong Flooring Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

AFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.55. With this latest performance, AFI shares gained by 27.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.10, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Armstrong Flooring Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +14.28. Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.88.

Return on Total Capital for AFI is now -19.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.98. Additionally, AFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.50.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

AFI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Armstrong Flooring Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 157.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Armstrong Flooring Inc. go to 47.60%.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. [AFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81 million, or 76.10% of AFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFI stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,643,724, which is approximately 5.579% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; 22NW, LP, holding 2,141,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.09 million in AFI stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $10.44 million in AFI stock with ownership of nearly 4.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Armstrong Flooring Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Armstrong Flooring Inc. [NYSE:AFI] by around 1,938,024 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,596,517 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 11,064,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,599,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 218,604 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935,837 shares during the same period.