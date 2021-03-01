AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] Is Currently 23.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] closed the trading session at $65.59 on 02/26/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.50, while the highest price level was $70.71. The company report on February 26, 2021 that AMC Networks Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Company surpasses streaming subscriber targets, ending 2020 with more than 6 million aggregate AMC Networks Streaming Services subscribers1.

2020 full year net cash provided by operating activities of $749 million; generated Free Cash Flow2 of $686 million in 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 83.37 percent and weekly performance of 30.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 161.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 98.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, AMCX reached to a volume of 3359235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCX shares is $34.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Networks Inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

AMCX stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.48. With this latest performance, AMCX shares gained by 35.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 161.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.72 for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.76, while it was recorded at 55.75 for the last single week of trading, and 30.39 for the last 200 days.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.31 and a Gross Margin at +46.49. AMC Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.53.

AMC Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Networks Inc. posted 1.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Networks Inc. go to -12.20%.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,590 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCX stocks are: CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 4,905,426, which is approximately -3.877% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,525,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.81 million in AMCX stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $199.54 million in AMCX stock with ownership of nearly -16.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX] by around 4,908,351 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 11,834,377 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 22,752,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,495,055 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCX stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,089,582 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,167,929 shares during the same period.