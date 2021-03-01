Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] Is Currently 16.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AERI] price surged by 16.32 percent to reach at $2.58. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

2020 Net Revenues of $83.1 Million Increased 19% over 2019.

Fourth Quarter Net Revenues of $24.7 Million or $80 Per Bottle.

A sum of 1646451 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 662.08K shares. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $18.87 and dropped to a low of $15.76 until finishing in the latest session at $18.39.

The one-year AERI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.46. The average equity rating for AERI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AERI shares is $26.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AERI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $26, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AERI stock. On June 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AERI shares from 22 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43.

AERI Stock Performance Analysis:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.30. With this latest performance, AERI shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.96 for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.47, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 13.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -187.27 and a Gross Margin at +69.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -220.24.

Return on Total Capital for AERI is now -50.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 940.85. Additionally, AERI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 920.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

AERI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AERI.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AERI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $815 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AERI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,217,071, which is approximately 4.5% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,892,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.58 million in AERI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $55.16 million in AERI stock with ownership of nearly 11.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AERI] by around 4,879,866 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,293,054 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 32,136,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,309,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AERI stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 794,777 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,467,582 shares during the same period.