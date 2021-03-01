ADT Inc. [ADT] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $10.75

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] price plunged by -19.73 percent to reach at -$1.87. The company report on February 26, 2021 that ADT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

U.S. Recurring Monthly Revenue additions up 15% in Q4Grew net subscribers for both Q4 and full yearGoogle partnership and next generation platform development on trackProviding 2021 full year outlookAdded new partners DISH and Ackerman Security in early 2021.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

A sum of 15340934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.20M shares. ADT Inc. shares reached a high of $8.70 and dropped to a low of $7.60 until finishing in the latest session at $7.61.

The one-year ADT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.65. The average equity rating for ADT stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADT shares is $11.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $13.50 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ADT shares from 11 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ADT Stock Performance Analysis:

ADT Inc. [ADT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.38. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -25.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.87 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.89, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADT Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +35.45. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.89.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 312.37. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ADT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 10.60%.

ADT Inc. [ADT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,504 million, or 95.60% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 608,927,824, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,155,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.11 million in ADT stocks shares; and MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $95.39 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly -14.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 23,687,645 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 23,801,976 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 675,789,628 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,279,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,738,935 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 10,416,773 shares during the same period.