Wall Street Analyst Upgrade TELUS Corporation [TU]. What else is Wall St. saying

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.17%. The company report on February 22, 2021 that TELUS awarded Fastest Mobile Network in Canada for seventh consecutive time.

TELUS also recognized as Best Mobile Coverage for the fourth consecutive time by Seattle-based Ookla.

TELUS download speeds clocked at a lightning-fast 72.8 Mbps by UK-based Opensignal.

Over the last 12 months, TU stock rose by 7.18%. The average equity rating for TU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.11 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, TU stock reached a trading volume of 5506139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TELUS Corporation [TU]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 34.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TU Stock Performance Analysis:

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, TU shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.16 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.57, while it was recorded at 20.45 for the last single week of trading, and 18.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TELUS Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.14 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Total Capital for TU is now 7.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TELUS Corporation [TU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.86. Additionally, TU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TELUS Corporation [TU] managed to generate an average of $15,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TELUS Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 6.75%.

TELUS Corporation [TU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,858 million, or 56.94% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 128,979,396, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 46,489,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $943.26 million in TU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $727.01 million in TU stock with ownership of nearly 16.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS Corporation [NYSE:TU] by around 25,255,483 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 27,016,577 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 581,448,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 633,720,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,289,568 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 996,397 shares during the same period.