Market cap of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] reaches 2.39B – now what?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] slipped around -0.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $12.85 at the close of the session, down -7.02%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Clean Energy Appoints Thomas Maurisse to Board of Directors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Nasdaq: CLNE) announced that Total S.E. has changed one of its designees to the company’s Board of Directors. Effective immediately Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG for Total SE’s Gas, Renewables & Power, has been appointed to the Board of Directors to replace Philippe Montantême, who had served on the Board of Directors since September 2018.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock is now 63.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLNE Stock saw the intraday high of $13.84 and lowest of $12.643 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.79, which means current price is +75.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, CLNE reached a trading volume of 5503950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNE shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 66.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has CLNE stock performed recently?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, CLNE shares gained by 11.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 362.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 417.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.34 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.85, while it was recorded at 13.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.82.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now 2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.83. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of $49,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $813 million, or 31.60% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,013,905, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,495,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.97 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $89.0 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 3.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 8,415,084 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,261,585 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 49,645,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,322,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,012,209 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,667 shares during the same period.