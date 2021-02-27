JP Morgan lifts Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.5609 during the day while it closed the day at $6.95. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Amarin Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Record Revenue of $614.1 Million and $167.3 Million for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Despite COVID-19 Impact.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Received Positive CHMP Opinion for VAZKEPA® in Europe and Continue to Advance Commercial Launch Plans for Europe.

Amarin Corporation plc stock has also loss -7.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMRN stock has inclined by 55.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.04% and gained 42.13% year-on date.

The market cap for AMRN stock reached $2.69 billion, with 389.70 million shares outstanding and 378.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, AMRN reached a trading volume of 5581645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRN shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMRN in the course of the last twelve months was 384.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

AMRN stock trade performance evaluation

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -7.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.53, while it was recorded at 7.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.65 and a Gross Margin at +77.46. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.27.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -5.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.85. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$23,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amarin Corporation plc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,037 million, or 42.20% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 27,991,761, which is approximately -12.577% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 15,943,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.81 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $74.79 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 878.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 34,583,888 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 33,482,136 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 81,188,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,254,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,562,387 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 19,504,737 shares during the same period.