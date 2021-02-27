International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Revenue clocked in at $73.62 billion, down -2.71% YTD: What’s Next?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] loss -0.60% or -0.74 points to close at $122.47 with a heavy trading volume of 5678476 shares. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Siemens, IBM, Red Hat Launch Hybrid Cloud Initiative to Increase Real-time Value of Industrial IoT Data.

Siemens to Adopt Red Hat OpenShift for its MindSphere Platform used by Manufacturers Globally.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Siemens, IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Red Hat announced a new collaboration that will use a hybrid cloud designed to deliver an open, flexible and more secure solution for manufacturers and plant operators to drive real-time value from operational data. In one month, a single manufacturing site can generate more than 2,200 terabytes of data according to a report by IBM – yet most data goes unanalyzed.

The daily chart for IBM points out that the company has recorded -1.74% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.28M shares, IBM reached to a volume of 5678476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $137.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $111, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for IBM stock

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.81, while it was recorded at 121.25 for the last single week of trading, and 122.43 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.95 and a Gross Margin at +49.32. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.47.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 9.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 322.71. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Business Machines Corporation posted 1.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $60,838 million, or 58.00% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,806,391, which is approximately -0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 62,271,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.63 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.36 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly -1.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,002 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 24,962,277 shares. Additionally, 1,003 investors decreased positions by around 27,059,874 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 444,734,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 496,756,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 237 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,935,132 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,069,944 shares during the same period.