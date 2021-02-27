Gordon Haskett lifts Wayfair Inc. [W] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] loss -0.03% or -0.08 points to close at $258.05 with a heavy trading volume of 5944624 shares. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Wayfair Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Q4 Net Revenue Growth of 45% Year over Year to $3.7 billion.

31.2 million Active Customers, up 54% Year over Year.

It opened the trading session at $266.02, the shares rose to $299.424 and dropped to $254.6563, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for W points out that the company has recorded -23.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1089.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, W reached to a volume of 5944624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $309.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $160 to $180, while Stifel kept a Sell rating on W stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for W shares from 363 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 19.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for W in the course of the last twelve months was 25.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for W stock

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -7.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.84 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 274.12, while it was recorded at 267.75 for the last single week of trading, and 256.04 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.19 and a Gross Margin at +21.42. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.79.

Return on Total Capital for W is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.16. Additionally, W Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 166.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wayfair Inc. [W] managed to generate an average of -$57,968 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 73.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.77.Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wayfair Inc. posted -2.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for W. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wayfair Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $19,855 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,914,482, which is approximately 6.401% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 7,685,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in W stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.56 billion in W stock with ownership of nearly 6.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 8,500,374 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 8,252,651 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 60,188,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,941,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,941,169 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,519,580 shares during the same period.