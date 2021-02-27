Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Is Currently -3.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] closed the trading session at $50.06 on 02/25/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.70, while the highest price level was $51.98. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Dynatrace Adds Cloud Automation Module to Its Software Intelligence Platform.

Enables development, DevOps, and SRE teams to deliver higher-quality, cloud-native applications faster and with less risk.

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced the addition of a Cloud Automation Module to its Software Intelligence Platform. This new Module will leverage the automation and intelligence at the core of the Dynatrace® Platform to orchestrate the application development lifecycle process, including automating code tests and quality checks against an organization’s service level objectives (SLOs). This orchestration is powered by a fully-supported version of Keptn, an open-source, CNCF project. This addition to the Dynatrace® Platform will transform how development, DevOps, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams develop and manage cloud-native applications, enabling them to deliver innovation faster and with less risk.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.69 percent and weekly performance of -5.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 24.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, DT reached to a volume of 5779775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $59.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 76.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DT stock trade performance evaluation

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.53. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 15.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.03, while it was recorded at 51.18 for the last single week of trading, and 41.16 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.30 and a Gross Margin at +69.00. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.59.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now -12.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.04. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of -$186,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 37.90%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,526 million, or 95.30% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately -11.338% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,593,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $830.67 million in DT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $567.1 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 4.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 42,285,226 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 37,770,581 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 190,144,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,200,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,896,181 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 15,557,551 shares during the same period.