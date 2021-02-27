AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] moved up 5.84: Why It’s Important

AmeriServ Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRV] jumped around 0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.35 at the close of the session, up 5.84%. The company report on January 26, 2021 that AmeriServ Financial Reports Earnings For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2020 And Announces Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) reported fourth quarter 2020 net income of $692,000, or $0.04 per diluted common share. This earnings performance represents a $23,000, or 3.4%, increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 when net income totaled $669,000, or $0.04 per diluted common share. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported net income of $4,598,000, or $0.27 per diluted common share. This represents a 22.9% decrease in earnings per share from the full year of 2019 when net income totaled $6,028,000, or $0.35 per diluted common share. The following table highlights the Company’s financial performance for both the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2020 and 2019:.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. stock is now 38.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASRV Stock saw the intraday high of $5.34 and lowest of $4.0118 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.15, which means current price is +42.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.03K shares, ASRV reached a trading volume of 5793517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmeriServ Financial Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has ASRV stock performed recently?

AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.66. With this latest performance, ASRV shares gained by 25.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.90 for AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.20. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.28.

Return on Total Capital for ASRV is now 2.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.13. Additionally, ASRV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.22.

Insider trade positions for AmeriServ Financial Inc. [ASRV]

There are presently around $33 million, or 45.00% of ASRV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRV stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,357,186, which is approximately -1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; M3F, INC., holding 1,214,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.28 million in ASRV stocks shares; and GENDELL JEFFREY L, currently with $4.0 million in ASRV stock with ownership of nearly 24.725% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AmeriServ Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in AmeriServ Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRV] by around 391,934 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 75,216 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,092,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,560,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRV stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 739 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 44,100 shares during the same period.