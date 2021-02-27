9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] is 93.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] traded at a low on 02/25/21, posting a -9.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.66. The company report on February 10, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. to Present at the 23rd Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, John Temperato, will present a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The conference will be held virtually with all participants joining remotely February 16th – 18th.

The Company’s presentation will be available on demand on the BIO CEO & Investor Conference website and will remain available through March 20, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5605133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stands at 10.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.45%.

The market cap for NMTR stock reached $335.66 million, with 141.63 million shares outstanding and 116.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.09M shares, NMTR reached a trading volume of 5605133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has NMTR stock performed recently?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.73. With this latest performance, NMTR shares gained by 39.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 172.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3549, while it was recorded at 1.8110 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8471 for the last 200 days.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

Insider trade positions for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]

There are presently around $101 million, or 28.10% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 13,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.64 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.98 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 839.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 32,352,191 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,519,939 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,846,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,718,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,184,106 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 424,020 shares during the same period.