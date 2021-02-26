why The Gap Inc. [GPS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.27

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] jumped around 1.3 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.95 at the close of the session, up 5.27%. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Gap Inc. Announces Plans to Build New Distribution Center in Longview, Texas to Meet Rising Demand for Digital Shopping.

The modernized Customer Experience Center will feature state-of-the art fulfillment technology and automation to support Old Navy’s growing online business.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), announced plans to open a new state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center in Longview, Texas. By delivering inventory faster and more efficiently to customers across the country, the $140M investment will help Gap Inc. meet the rising customer demand for online shopping and reach its future plans for digital growth. Gap Inc. anticipates the new campus will create more than 500 full-time jobs in Longview by the end of 2023 and will grow to more than 1,000 full-time jobs in the city over the next five years. Additionally, the company expects to create more than 1,000 part-time and seasonal jobs by 2026.

The Gap Inc. stock is now 28.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPS Stock saw the intraday high of $26.09 and lowest of $24.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.99, which means current price is +35.86% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.42M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 6977385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $24.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2020, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on GPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.07. With this latest performance, GPS shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.92 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 24.52 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now 12.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.51. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of $2,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Gap Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -1.60%.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $5,027 million, or 53.60% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,124,398, which is approximately -0.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 25,313,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.87 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $318.99 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -23.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 31,091,951 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 44,364,774 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 118,258,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,715,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,126,830 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 13,397,466 shares during the same period.