why Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.56

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] jumped around 3.49 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $40.19 at the close of the session, up 9.51%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Revolve Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Our highly profitable fourth quarter capped a year of record net income and cash flow generation achieved despite the challenging COVID-19 backdrop,” said co-founder and co-CEO Michael Mente. “Our 2020 results are a true testament to our team’s agility, highlighted by $57 million in net income and $74 million in operating cash flow, representing year-over-year increases of approximately 60 percent on both measures.”.

Revolve Group Inc. stock is now 28.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RVLV Stock saw the intraday high of $50.89 and lowest of $39.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.94, which means current price is +30.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 7123522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $31.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $25, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 31.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has RVLV stock performed recently?

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.93. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 6.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.31 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.77, while it was recorded at 37.76 for the last single week of trading, and 22.32 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 19.56%.

Insider trade positions for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

There are presently around $1,210 million, or 95.87% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,627,066, which is approximately 23.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,212,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88.93 million in RVLV stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $66.16 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 34.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 11,522,236 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,217,135 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,355,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,095,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,756,829 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,484,916 shares during the same period.