why Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.00

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] price plunged by -14.77 percent to reach at -$4.28. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Resideo Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73973.

A sum of 2118678 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. Resideo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $28.385 and dropped to a low of $24.06 until finishing in the latest session at $24.69.

The one-year REZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.56. The average equity rating for REZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REZI shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Resideo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Resideo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on REZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resideo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for REZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for REZI in the course of the last twelve months was 32.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

REZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, REZI shares dropped by -1.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 190.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.94, while it was recorded at 27.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Resideo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +27.04. Resideo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Total Capital for REZI is now 10.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.52. Additionally, REZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] managed to generate an average of $2,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Resideo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

REZI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resideo Technologies Inc. posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -342.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Resideo Technologies Inc. go to 6.80%.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,163 million, or 92.20% of REZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REZI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,110,497, which is approximately 18.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,196,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.51 million in REZI stocks shares; and PRAESIDIUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $215.45 million in REZI stock with ownership of nearly -1.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resideo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI] by around 25,679,269 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 10,817,747 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 91,624,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,121,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REZI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,870,427 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,834,647 shares during the same period.